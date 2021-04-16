ONLINE: Flights of Foundry

media release: Flights of Foundry is a virtual convention for speculative creators and fans. The writers, the artists, the game makers and podcasters. The dreamers, thinkers, and doers. We do all the con things with guests of honor, panels, readings, workshops, and spaces in between where you can sit down and connect with another human over a shared passion or a cool comment. Though we’re apart, we can, and will, come together. Best of all, it's free to attend (donations are always welcome). We are aiming for a truly international convention with near round-the-clock programming so anyone can participate, anywhere and anywhen.

You can learn more about our guests of honor, schedule of events, and sponsorship opportunities at https://flights-of-foundry.org /