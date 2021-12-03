press release: Presented by Magnum Opus Ballet

Flipside was first premiered during Magnum Opus Ballet’s second season, but it’s been revised with a Christmas twist! Don’t miss this unique holiday production! It will take you through the deepest struggles of our humanity that can only be restored through the beautiful Christmas gift of a Messiah.

All audience members age 12+ must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination (either a physical CDC vaccination card or a photo of it on your smartphone) or have a negative test within 48 hours of showtime. You will also be asked to wear a face mask at all times unless you are actively eating or drinking.