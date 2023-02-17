flipturn, Hotel Fiction

× Expand Amanda Laferriere Five people pose for a photo. flipturn

$23 ($18 adv.).

media release: Following an unprecedented run of sold out shows in celebration of their debut album Shadowglow, flipturn today announced the second half of their North American tour for February 2023. The band will be joined by Hotel Fiction for a 19-show run.

In a post-COVID world, many artists are having trouble selling tickets as they compete with multiple shows in major markets on any given night. However, flipturn has seen record-breaking support from fans across the US on the current leg of their headline tour, with over 10,000 tickets sold to date. Shows are selling out far in advance, even with increased room capacity (Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, over 1000 tickets), and second nights added in select cities like New York’s Bowery Ballroom (1,100+ tickets). In Los Angeles, the band tripled their sales in less than a year, from Moroccan Lounge in 2021 to a sold-out Teragram Ballroom last month.

Back in August, flipturn released their debut album Shadowglow via Dualtone Records. Met with tremendous reception, the album received praise from the likes of Consequence, V Magazine, Paste and American Songwriter. Heavily championed by Spotify’s editorial playlists, and added to over 260k independent playlists by fans, the band went on to break the coveted million monthly listeners on the platform and the album has amassed over 5.1M streams. In celebration of the album release, flipturn hosted Playground Music Festival in Gainesville, FL, one of the most important cities to their formative years, which brought out a crowd of over 1,400 people. Two weeks ago, the band released a creature feature/ 1950s Sci-Fi inspired official video for album standout “Sad Disco.”