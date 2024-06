WHEN: Saturday, 06.29.24 from 1 - 5pm

WHO: August, WDT & The Weary Traveler

WHERE:

• August - 414 State St.

• WDT - 417 State St.

WHAT:

• Block Party

• Live DJ’s: Samuel Wallner & DJ Zipdisk

• Food provided by The Weary Traveler outside WDT

• Beverages provided by August, WDT & The Weary Traveler

• Cornhole competitions