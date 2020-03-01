flor, Winnetka Bowling League

press release: flor released ley lines in September via Fueled By Ramen. Singles including “slow motion” and “dancing around” have already amassed millions of streams and received praise from outlets including Nylon, Ones To Watch, Alternative Press, and Earmilk. ley lines follows flor’s 2017 debut album come out. you’re hiding, which just crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, and saw the band support Halsey, Hayley Kiyoko, Paramore, and Walk The Moon on tour.