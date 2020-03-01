flor, Winnetka Bowling League

UW Union South-The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: flor released ley lines in September via Fueled By Ramen. Singles including “slow motion” and “dancing around” have already amassed millions of streams and received praise from outlets including NylonOnes To WatchAlternative Press, and Earmilkley lines follows flor’s 2017 debut album come out. you’re hiding, which just crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, and saw the band support Halsey, Hayley Kiyoko, Paramore, and Walk The Moon on tour. 

UW Union South-The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-262-7593
