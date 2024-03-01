Floral Portrait Collage
media release: For ages 18+; $50.
Join local artist and educator Selia Salzsieder in making a floral portrait collage using a curated selection of vintage books and magazines. Explore collage techniques and unleash your creativity while creating a unique piece of art. All materials will be provided; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own portraits if they would like to feature someone specific in their collage.
Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
