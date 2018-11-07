Florence
press release: Join us on a journey through Florence’s artistic and architectural treasures, neighborhood by neighborhood. A scholar of Renaissance history, Professor Kristin Phillips-Court will share insights on history, art, and her own personal experiences in the city where the Renaissance—and the modern world—were born.
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
