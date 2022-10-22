Flower Food, Kitty Spit, Azza

media release: Join the JAMS crew in welcoming back an eclectic taste maker from the Chicago scene - Flower Food!

Flower Food (Chicago | Midwaste Space Peoples / Mixed Prints)

Flower Food is a Chicago-based DJ, sound artist and radio host of “Mixed Prints” on WNUR Streetbeat. The eclectic late-night electronic show - named for her frequently colorful and eccentric fashion sense - blends noise, drone, field recordings, trance, ambient, and left field techno.

When she's not providing local support for the likes of Matthew Dear, Objekt, and Ariel Zetina, she's promoting, working the door, assisting with visual installations, and ricocheting ecstatically across the dance floor.

+ local support from

Kitty Spit

Azza

21+ w/ID

$10

Cash only (ATM up front)

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a safe place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the the JAMS crew (the doorman can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia