RSVP for Flowers and Their Insect Friends

media release: Tuesday, July 18, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Learning Together: Flowers and their Insect Friends

We will share stories and create nature art and crafts. This class is for preschool-age children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Fee: $20 per family/group of up to four people. Register by July 10. Meet at the Visitor Center.