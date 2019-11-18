FlowPoetry (book release), Glostik Willy, Tate McLane

press release: FlowPoetry (aka Adam Gregory Pergament of Madison) will release a book of poetry titled “Compression” as part of a Rock and Roll show at High Noon Saloon in Madison on Monday November 18, 2019, presented by High Noon Saloon, Knuckleheads Tobacco and Gifts, and WIJAM. In addition to the book release and FlowPoetry performance, music will be provided by Glostik Willy, a “Hippy Metal” power trio from Indiana, and Tate McLane, a folk artist from Minnesota.

“Compression” is FlowPoetry’s 2nd published work in-print and seeks to explore the percussive possibilities of his poetry through chants and stripped-down lyrics. Themes range from the political to the loss of love to the profound joy and necessity of creative expression. FlowPoetry’s 1st book was published in 2014 and compiled a 50-part series of poems originally published on-line through Sensible Reason, a millennial culture website headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. "FlowPoetry continues to astound! Prolific, multi-talented, and transformational. Beautifully crafted poetry…brilliant!", raves Sensible Reason (Brooklyn, NY). “Few people in this scene are as creative as Pergament, who turns music into performance art," states Isthmus (Madison).

Closing the show on this occasion will be a full set of Glostik Willy who feature heavy-hitting drums, sizzling and crackling guitar riffs, and progressive thundering bass slaps. This is “Hippy Metal” for those who like their jams with a dose of head-banging and horn-checks! Veterans of over 600 shows nationwide, Glostik Willy will be releasing their 4th studio album later this year featuring Doug Wimbish of Living Colour, Daru Jones of Jack White, and the mixing magic of 5-time Grammy Award Winner Chris Lord Alge. “…very diverse (and) brings an incredible amount of funky raw talent!!” raves FM K92.3 of Orlando, Florida. “…Making a statement on the scene…this band is unstoppable. …Sure to make heads turn everywhere they go,” raves Relix Magazine. “This band is a good old, down and dirty rock and roll machine. These guys blew me away…!” exclaims Buckeye Music Magazine. “An insanely manic band!” writes MusicFestNews.

Opening the show will be Tate McLane, a former mainstay of the Madison music scene having fronted the “Improvidelic” band StoneFloat in the early 2000s. Since then he has gone on to play his “aggressive folk” around the country and just recently released his first solo album entitled Jackpine Savage. This will be his first Madison appearance in over 10 years. “McLane is a bluesy freight train with a country twist!”, raves The Honky Tonk Hotel (Blue Springs, Missouri).

This show is from 7:30-10:30 pm and has a $10 cover at the door. Copies of FlowPoetry’s book will be for sale at the show. Ages 18+.