Floyd Newsum reception

press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) will present Floyd Newsum’s first large-scale retrospective, which will reflect on the Memphis-born artist’s entire practice, including his paintings, printmaking, and public art commissions. With a career spanning nearly 50 years, Newsum invites viewers to look closely at his works in order to provoke them into further consideration of the personalized signs and imagery that he utilizes. Each work captures the deeply personal history of the artist with family photographs and symbols veiled by richly layered color and textures that create tactile surfaces. As Newsum explains, “My career covers 50-plus years of creating works of art that are exploring color, marks, and surfaces in various mediums. I call my evolution in creativity a problem-solving event of expression of the soul.”

The exhibition will be on view May 13, 2023 through October 8, 2023, in the Museum’s Main Galleries, with an opening reception May 12, 2023, from 5-8 PM. Admission at MMoCA is always free.