Flushed
UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: November 26 - 29
Artists: Deanna Antony, Yoshinori Asai, Sarah Deppe, Anthony Diebner-Hanson, Eric Ford, Aristotle Georgiades, Abrahm Guthrie-Potter, Carissa Heinrichs, Derek Hibbs, Mariah Tate Klemens, Kel Mur, James Pederson, Jodi Robertson, Simone & Max, Fred Stonehouse, Matt Vivirito
Reception: Thursday, November 29, 6-8p
Location: Gallery 7, Humanities Building 7th Floor, 455 N Park St, Madison, WI
Info
