Fly Kites, Not Jets

press release: We will fly kites any time we want on October 3rd. (Rain date of Saturday, October 10.) Safe Skies invites the Madison community and beyond to join our peaceful reminder that we do NOT accept the intrusion of these F-35s into our daily lives and our residential neighborhoods.

Choose your favorite outdoor space, park, playground, or any open area that will be negatively affected by the introduction of F-35 Fighter jets.

Decorate your kite. Snap a photo of your kite and another photo of you enjoying the fresh air and celebrating the peaceful skies- which should remain an important part of our communities. Send us the photo to post and you will be entered in the contest for Best Kite.

* E-mail your pictures to ... kites@safeskiescleanwaterwi. org

If you cannot get your own kite, you an request at that e-mail address. We will have a limited number of kites available.

(Be sure to take precautions: don't fly in the street or near power lines and be sure to distance and wear a mask as needed.)

For more information see

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ nof35sinMadison

On the Web

https://www. safeskiescleanwaterwi.org/