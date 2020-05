press release: Flying Buffaloes are one of Nashville hottest bands right now. They're definitely cutting a path through a new alt-country/Americana/roots rock genre that's all their own and they put on a super high-energy show, even from behind a computer screen.

This week's theme is "Outlaw Country," so I know it's going to be a hit, and I'm sure your audience will love it. The link to their concert can be found here: https://www.facebook. com/flyingbuffaloes/videos/ 951432708606117/