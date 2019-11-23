Flying Fuzz, Synesthesia, Hatefuel

press release: Come see the heaviest local lineup to date on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD when (our good friends from Oshkosh) SYNESTHESIA comes to town! And don't miss out on brand new Madison based thrash metal band HATEFUEL tear through their second show ever!

Finally, to close it off, Flying Fuzz will take the stage shortly after, with a blend of Metal, Punk and Rock to rule them all.

Don't miss this awesome show! ALL AGES / $5 COVER