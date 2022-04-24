F.O.C.U.S. Program Launch

media release: Are you an entrepreneur in the greater Madison area? Do you want an opportunity to network with local entrepreneurial resource leaders? Finally, do you want an opportunity to win some money? Yes, yes, and yes? Well, join us at the Progress Center for Black Women on April 24 from 4-6pm for the launch of F.O.C.U.S, our upcoming program for entrepreneurs. You’ll learn more about the program, enjoy networking with other like-minded people, connect with leaders in the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, and of course, enjoy light refreshments.

We also invite entrepreneurs who are members of the Progress Center to practice pitching their business and/or their business idea for an opportunity to take home one of three cash prizes!

F.O.C.U.S (Fundamentals, Opportunities, Consistency, Understanding, Success) is designed to help Black entrepreneurs get focused on key aspects of running their business while providing a supportive community, tools, training, and resources to help their entrepreneurial endeavors grow and succeed.

*Parking meters are free during this time.