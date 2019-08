Folklife Festival Day

press release: Join us for a day of traditional crafts, music, food, and art!

Celebrate cultures from around the world (and around your neighborhood), through art-making, foodways, folklore, music, and dance.

Activities include:

Homestyle Foods:

Butter Churning

Salsa Making

Ice Cream Churning

Folk Craft Try-It Stations:

Basket Weaving

Fiber Arts–sewing, knitting, quilting

Beading

Hmong Pattern Design

Paper Cutting

Live Music & Dance:

BENI Daiko (Japanese Taiko drumming)

Viv Ncaus Dance Group (Hmong dance)

Atimevu Drum and Dance Group (Ghanaian folk music and dance)

Yid Vicious klezmer band (Yiddish folk music)