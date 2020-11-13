Folklore Village Online Auction

media release: Folklore Village On-line Auction November 13-22 to benefit Folklore Village, a unique folkarts center. Shop in the safety of your own home for over 100 items of musical instruments, folk arts, jewelry, and traditional foods. Your bid on craft, dance, or musical lessons, get-away destinations and even a Green Bay Packers jersey will help us pull through the pandemic. All lessons have on-line options, good for one year. Go to www.FolkloreVillage.org