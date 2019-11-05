press release: Food-A-Rama is an annual luncheon and community gathering held on Election Day at Temple Beth El in Madison, Wisconsin, now in its 53rd year!

Temple Beth El Sisterhood invites everyone to enjoy deli-style foods and scrumptious baked goods. Proceeds from Food-A-Rama benefit Temple Beth El and community organizations.

Dine-in Luncheon: 11 am–1:30 pm | Bakery and Deli: 10 am–1:30 pm

Place your carry-out order online by noon on Monday, November 4, print a carry-out menu, or call ahead to 608-467-3196.

Order online for delivery or print a delivery order form. Delivery orders must be received by November 1, 2019. Five lunch minimum; Madison area only.

Dine-in, Deli, Bakery

Luncheon: Corned beef sandwiches, kosher-style hot dogs, Mediterranean vegetarian platters, potato salad, coleslaw, chocolate cake, cheesecake

Deli: Matzo ball soup, cabbage soup, knishes, chopped liver, corned beef, kosher-style hot dogs, challah

Bakery: World-class bake sale features cakes, cookies, pies, bars, brownies, and lots more!

Questions? Email sisterhoodfoodarama@gmail.com.