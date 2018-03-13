press release: Join FairShare CSA Coalition for the 2nd Annual Food + Farms Film Festival – an entertaining & educational evening featuring good food + sustainable farms!

The festival screens a series of beautiful short to medium-length films highlighting a future of healthy and sustainable food systems. Film themes this year include: the changing face of American farmers, fair labor practices, and land access.

Each film is followed by short TED-style talks from area leaders, who provide local context for each film and shed light on the state of local, fresh, and sustainable food in Wisconsin.

The festival includes awesome door prizes (you don’t want to miss this swag!) and delicious local treats for purchase.

Tickets are on sale at the High Noon Saloon website, and be sure to check out the Facebook event page.