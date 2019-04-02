press release:Tues. April 2, 3:30 pm Univ. Club, Lower Level (803 State St.) The Systems That Feed Us, and What It Will Take to Change Them – talk with Dr. Kate Clancy, Visiting Scholar at the Center for a Liveable Future at John Hopkins Univ. School of Public Health and Senior Fellow at the Univ. fo MN Institute for Sustainable Agriculture. Part of the Food and the Wisconsin Idea series, hosted by the UW-Madison Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems (CIAS).