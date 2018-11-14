Food and the Wisconsin Idea

UW Extension series: "Growing the Next Generation of Sustainable Farmers" topic, 3:30 pm, 11/14, UW Memorial Union. Free. RSVP: facebook.com/foodandthewisconsinidea.

Hosted by the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies

Growing the Next Generation of Sustainable Farmers

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 (Program 3:30pm, Social Hour 4:30pm)

What do autumn collard greens in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston represent? Healthy food where people live, and the need to continually recruit and train farmers worldwide if the rest of us hope to survive. Join a seasoned group of Wisconsin agricultural educators to talk about a wide range of education, training, and farm placements. We welcome farmers, young and old, urban and rural, to help us explore what beginning farmers need to learn to sustain their farms and our food system in the 21st century. This month’s breakout question: “How do we interest people that don’t come from a traditional farming background in agricultural careers?”

Option 1 - Join our live studio audience:

Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street, Madison, room TBD (parking at 415 N. Lake)

Join us in the Rathskeller immediately following the program