ONLINE: Food for Love

media release: Join us on February 13, Valentine's Eve, for Food for Love, a virtual concert fundraiser organized by Terry and Jo Harvey Allen—and many friends—to help folks facing hunger and food insecurity in every county, Native American nation, and pueblo in New Mexico. Check out the incredible lineup of artists and guests, and please consider a donation at the Food for Love website. The concert can be viewed on YouTube.

When else will you ever see Terry Allen and family, Jackson Browne, David Byrne, the Chicks, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Earle, Elle King, John Densmore, Alejandro Escovedo, all three Flatlanders, Mickey Hart, Lyle Lovett, and Kurt Vile on the same bill?

Other special guests include: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Governor Bill Richardson, Senator Tom Udall, George RR Martin, Ali MacGraw and Hampton Sides. The “Food for Love” virtual concert will start at 5pm MST on Feb. 13 and be available for viewing for 48 hours. The concert is free, but viewers will be encouraged to donate to the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. We are accepting donations now at http://www.foodforlove.org​ One hundred percent of every dollar raised will go directly to providing nutritious meals to New Mexicans in every part of the state who are struggling with food security. Each dollar raised can provide up to four meals for a New Mexico family in need.