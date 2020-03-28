Food for the Soul

press release: Liz and company are back at it with another Art Show! Some fresh faces and many of the familiar faces we know and love! This time with the addition of live music and mead! Can it get any better?

We'll have quite the variety of arts and crafts! Including jewelry, keychains, leather goods, blown glass, pottery, plants, wood burnings, paintings, prints, photos and some upcycled projects! Price ranges from $2 and up so there is a little something for everybody and a good time to be had by all!

Performances by:

Broom.

https://www.facebook.com/BroomMadisonWI/

Conspirators Flock

https://www.facebook.com/conspiratorsflock/

Dearth

https://www.facebook.com/dearthworld

Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea

https://www.facebook.com/storiesofthestolensea/

Artists:

Jaime Roth https://www.instagram.com/jtamies/?hl=en

Camille Sopa https://www.etsy.com/shop/HumlaPottery?ref=search_shop_redirect

Theo Howard https://www.instagram.com/art_theo/?hl=en

Liz Ritz https://www.instagram.com/eklektikcollections/?hl=en

Padrick Newton https://www.instagram.com/isthmusgrower/?hl=en

Skinny Gaviar https://skinnygaviar.com/

Christina Peterson https://www.instagram.com/c_the_artisan/?hl=en

and more!