Food Industry Happy Hour

media release: Join us for an evening of community, fun, and fundraising at Blindshot Social Club on Monday, March 4th, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm! We're bringing together supporters of REAP and DCFC for a lively happy hour celebration. Indulge in delicious food and drinks available for purchase while enjoying exciting games, prizes, and fantastic company. Let's pack the house and make a difference together as we raise funds for The Big Share. Don't miss out on this chance to connect, celebrate, and contribute to a great cause! See you there!

Here's how else you can show your support before, during, and after the Big Share:

  • Donate here or link below before the Big Share on March 5 to build our match pool
  • Donate during our Power Hour on Monday, March 4 from 6-7pm
  • Set up a recurring donation to support ongoing efforts
  • Spread the word with friends and family
  • Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at the bottom of this email

Together, we can build a better food system for everyone!

