RSVP for Food Sovereignty

media release: Join us on Mar. 5, 2023 from 10:15 am - 11:30 am for Climate Action: Food Sovereignty.

Speaker Paul DeMain (Skabewis) is a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and will discuss recent events affecting indigenous communities and talk about the movement toward food sovereignty.

The event can be attended in person or via live-stream. Register by Feb. 26.

