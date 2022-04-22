ONLINE: Food Waste Warriors

media release: Two student-led presentations will be available to the community that focus on the basics of backyard composting. Students from Patrick Marsh Middle School will be presenting on how wasted food affects the community through their school action plan. They will then share home composting best practices so that attendees can become a food waste warrior too. This will include the dos and don'ts of composting, along with bin placement and management throughout the year. Attendees will have early access to the city's first-ever compost bin group purchase. Details for the following presentations include:

 Food Waste Warriors Presentation #1 (in-person) – Tuesday, April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sun Prairie Public Library in the Community Room. Register here: https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/event/backyard-composting

 Food Waste Warriors Presentation #2 (virtual) – Friday, April 22 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83630180781?pwd=bVlBcis3aGxtbmpvQksycU5teElldz09

This educational programming is being offered in collaboration with the Sun Prairie Area School District and the Sun Prairie Public Library.