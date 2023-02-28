The Foolproof Process to Social Media Marketing

media release: Social media marketing can be confusing, frustrating, demoralizing, and painstaking. But, just because it can be that way doesn’t mean it has to be that way.

By using a simple, repeatable, step-by-step process based on unchanging aspects of human behavior and psychology, you can remove all the confusion and frustration of social media marketing. By using a straightforward process, you can market yourself online with confidence and ease. This process probably won’t lead to overnight viral sensations, but it will lead to sustainable, long-lasting, and genuine connections between you and your customers, clients, followers, and audience.

In this talk, learn about this process and the straightforward way to do social media marketing. During this workshop, we’ll discuss how to find which social media sites you should be using, how to create a sustainable content strategy, and how to keep your followers engaged and your audience growing.

SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years.

Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and thanks to our network of 10,000+ volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at a very low cost. Learn more about SCORE.