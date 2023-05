media release: Dances Return to Olin Pavilion on Tuesdays in May, 2023

Sorta last minute, but FREE instruction and dancing will return to the Olin Pavilion on the following Tuesdays this May from 6 to 8 PM:

-- Tuesday, May 9: Madison Tango Society

-- Tuesday, May 16: TBA - either Tango or West Coast Swing

-- Tuesday, May 23: MadCoCo (Contra)

-- Tuesday, May 30: TBA - either Tango or West Coast Swing