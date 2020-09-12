press release: Wisconsin State Fair Park officials are excited to announce the Grammy award-winning Christian-pop duo for KING & COUNTRY for a LIVE in-person drive-in concert at Wisconsin State Fair Park. This unique show will be hosted on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone first found mainstream success in 2012 with their debut album Crave. In addition to winning four Grammy® Awards, the duo has garnered seven No. 1 songs on the U.S. Christian charts, including their latest release “Together” featuring Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly.

Tickets for this show are available per vehicle, with up to six people per vehicle permitted. Vehicles will be spaced apart from one another for physical distancing and each vehicle will have the parking space to their right and left open. All tickets must be purchased in advance of the show. Tickets are $200 per vehicle for VIP parking and $150 per vehicle for general admission parking. Vehicles will be parked in the corresponding ticket section based on the order in which they arrive. Gates open at 6pm for venue parking.

The for KING & COUNTRY concert will take place in the Wisconsin State Fair Park North Lot. All attendees can enter in through Gate 7. Restrooms as well as limited concessions and concert merchandise will be available. Pre-orders for concession packages are available at WiStateFair.com.

Tickets for this show are on sale now at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.