press release: Two-time GRAMMY® award-winning Australian duo for KING & COUNTRY is comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone. October 2018 saw the release of their much anticipated third studio album burn the ships, a sweeping musical landscape that explores themes of new beginnings, forgiveness, hope, and love, which debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. The album’s soaring GRAMMY® nominated debut single, “joy,” held the No. 1 spot for four consecutive weeks, marking the group’s highest debut on three Billboard charts. Their current single, “God Only Knows” has reached #1 on the Billboard Audience chart and has accumulated 40 million global on-demand streams. This marks for KING & COUNTRY’s fastest rise to No. 1 to date. To kick off 2019, Joel & Luke launched Part I of their burn the ships | world tour, performing in their Australian homeland for the very first time and selling out every show, including the iconic Sydney Opera House. Their previous album, the gold-certified RUN WILD. LIVE FREE. LOVE STRONG. debuted at No. 1 on iTunes, and produced two GRAMMYs®, four Dove Awards, and a hugely successful 60-date arena tour. They have garnered five No. 1 hits, nine Top 10 hits, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events, including performances on The Tonight Show, Today Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! In October 2016, the Smallbone brothers released the indie film inspired by their No. 1 hit of the same name, Priceless, about human trafficking.