media release: MADISON COLLEGE PERFORMING ARTS will do two productions in the 2024-25 season.

The season will kick off with Gina Femia’s play “For the Love of (Or the Roller Derby Play)” in the Studio Theater, Truax Campus, October 18-27.

“For The Love Of” will be directed by Erica Berman and centers women on an east coast roller derby team. Berman is an accomplished playwright and serves as director of education and community engagement for Children’s Theater of Madison.

When Joy joins the Brooklyn Scallywags and meets the star, Lizzie Lightning, she and her long-term partner Michelle find their lives turned upside down. The play asks how much you’re willing to sacrifice—or lose—in order to follow your heart.

The play features a diverse cast of nine female-identifying characters. Two local roller derby players will serve as consultants to the production.