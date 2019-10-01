For the Love of the Craft

press release: JOIN US FOR A FREE FILM SHOWING!

For the Love of Craft is a documentary short produced by the Brewers Association, Studio C3, and Charlie Papazian that peels back the label of what it means to be a craft brewer and reveals the true heart of craft by introducing the people behind it.

From the luminaries and icons of the craft world, to the industry’s newest players, this film dives deep and exposes the desires, dreams, wisdoms and naiveties of people pursuing their passions – through independence.

For the Love of Craft was inspired by archival interviews conducted by Charlie Papazian and Dick Cantwell. From 2015-2017 they filmed over 100 interviews with those who jumpstarted the craft beer movement as we know it today.

Interviews include Larry Bell (Bell's Brewery), Kevin Blodger (Union Craft Brewing), Ken Grossman (Sierra Nevada Brewing), Kim Jordan (New Belgium Brewing) and Jim Koch (Boston Beer Co), who candidly tell the story behind their businesses and brews.

The showing will begin after sunset (around 7 pm) and can be viewed in our Tasting Room as well as in our outdoor Beer Garden (on the big screen). If you're planning to sit outside, you may want to bring a blanket... you never know what October 1 will bring for weather! We'll bring the popcorn.