RSVP for Foraging for Resilience (and Deliciousness)

press release: Tama Matsuoka Wong is a well-known forager, weed eater, and meadow enthusiast. She is the author of the backyard field guide and cookbook “Foraged Flavor” which was nominated for a James Beard award in 2013. Tama is also the founder of Meadows and More, an organization that works in collaboration with private landowners, organic farmers, and conservation groups to cull invasive and nonnative adventive plants and restore native plants and biodiversity. In 2007 she was named Steward of the Year by the New Jersey Forest Service.

This lecture will be held virtually as a Zoom webinar on Thursday, February 23, 7-8:30 p.m. Central Time

Resilient in Nature lecture series: Plants have persevered for over 500 million years on Earth, supporting a healthy planet and instilling resilience within their own nature. Join us for our 5-part virtual lecture series to learn from talented professionals in the gardening community about the many ways resilience inspires their work and helps us understand relationships within gardens and natural spaces. Registration is now open!

Our virtual lecture series offers an opportunity to connect with inspiring professionals in the gardening community throughout the United States and beyond. Each lecture includes a 60-minute presentation on ZOOM followed by a 30-minute Q&A with the presenter. The final lecture in the series offers a local perspective through a joint lecture by Olbrich's horticulture staff on Thursday, May 25, from 7 - 8:30 p.m. CT.

