ONLINE: Foraging Safely and Sustainably

press release: If you've ever experienced the joy of finding a mulberry tree heavy with fruit in a park before (or if you have and you want to experience that thrill), this class may be for you! Here we will cover the hobby of harvesting wild edible plants. Foraging journeyman John Newman will be gathering all of his knowledge on the subject to share with the Madison Audubon community. While gearing this class towards beginners, it is intended as a comprehensive introduction.

This class will be taught online using the Zoom platform. Participants will be able to see and hear John present, see his screen, and images of what he’s describing, and ask questions. It’s free for users, and easy to use!

This class will talk about favorite plants to harvest as well as ways to use them. With safety a priority, the plant species taught here will be fairly foolproof and easy to identify. We will also teach the laws on foraging – what you cannot take and what you can.

A key focus of this class will be the ethics of foraging, and how to do so with a mind towards the future health of an edible ecosystem. That way natives like ramps can be enjoyed by generations to come, while invasives like garlic mustard are ideally eliminated from the continent.

John Newman is a Wisconsin Master Naturalist and enthusiastic promoter of wild spaces. He has studied and practiced foraging for most of his life, starting with black raspberries and wild mint. His most exciting recent find was a large Maitake fungus.

This class is part of Madison Audubon’s Audubon Naturalist Series for adult education. Not a member yet? Learn more about joining Madison Audubon here!