press release: On Friday, October 13, 2017, the documentary, Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America, will be screened at Edgewood College. Following the film, Moises Serrano, who is featured in the documentary, will be in attendance to lead discussion.

Growing up in rural North Carolina, Moises Serrano fell in love with a country that refused to recognize his full humanity—both as an undocumented immigrant and as a gay man. The documentary follows Moises’s personal journey as an activist fighting for the American Dream.

Forbidden will be screened at 6pm in the Anderson Auditorium (located in Predolin Hall) and is free and open to the public.

For driving directions to the College (1000 Edgewood College Drive), please visit: https://www.edgewood.edu/ about/directions