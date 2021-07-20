RSVP for Fore Friends Golf Outing

press release: Friends of MSCR is holding the 17th annual Fore Friends Golf Outing on Tuesday, July 20, at Cherokee Country Club, 5000 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. Event sponsors include Oak Park Place, Park Bank and Recker Painting. Additional sponsors are still needed, for sponsorship information go to https://birdease.com/mscr.

Enjoy 18 holes in this fun golf event – no need to be a pro. Network with community and business leaders and experience Cherokee Country Club! Check in begins at 9:30 am with lunch. A dinner, auction and awards program follow golf at 4:30 pm. Registration includes lunch, greens fees, golf cart, dinner and a golfer gift.

In 2020, Friends of MSCR funded these MSCR Programs and Services:

· Installed sinks at the Allied Learning Center

· Tech equipment to assist the Fitness & Arts Virtual Programs

· Youth rain & weather gear for Outdoors Programs

· Supplies for the Meadowood Food Pantry

· Outdoor Gear for Henderson Cares Childcare

· Spanish books for the Lincoln Cares Childcare Library

· Jefferson & Whitehorse Middle Schools Cooking Clubs

· East High School Soulful Productions Academy

The Friends of Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is a non-profit organization that values MSCR as a vital community resource. Since 1926, MSCR has been Madison’s community based public recreation department. Friends of MSCR support public recreation as an approach to enrich the lives of individuals and the community.

Go to mscr.org or call 608-204-3045 for information on golfing or sponsoring the event. Learn more at http://www.mscr.org/get- involved/friends-of-mscr/fore- friends-golf-outing