Fore String, RJ Halstead, Kevin Mason

Fore String takes punk songs from the '90s and folkifies them. We've recreated your favorite Andrew Jackson Jihad and Green Day songs, and have written a few of our own. Ukulele driven folk punk, with an electric upright bass and drum kit. Fore String is Juli Johnson, Travis Burleson, and Brian Browne.

You wouldn’t expect an Americana/country singer songwriter to have grown up hating country. Nor would you expect him to have only picked up the guitar seriously in college after being discouraged by a childhood guitar teacher. But RJ Halstead is all those things and more. Having started out as a metal fan, worshiping at the altar of groups like Fall of Troy and Protest The Hero, he now sees his primary influences as acts like Benjamin Todd and Tyler Childers. RJ Halstead’s musical evolution is a unique one, but it has lead to a distinct vision.

Kevin Mason Music is a master storyteller and lyricist whose material touches on a range of subjects, from personal loss to ecological restoration. His cleverness and musical style liken his performance to that of John Prine or Loudon Wainwright III.