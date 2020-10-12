ONLINE: Foreign Relations, Trade, & Policy: 2021 and Beyond

× Expand courtesy La Follette School of Public Affairs UW-Madison La Follette School of Public Affairs professor Menzie Chinn.

press release: As the U.S. presidential election approaches, it often seems like the real issues get buried amid sound bites and campaign promises. Join us from the comfort of your own home for three Real Town Halls, where nationally renowned experts from the UW will discuss key issues in a livestreamed series of moderated panels and audience Q&A sessions.

This series is free, but registration is required to get the access link. You may register for one, two, or all three events.

Moderator: Susan Webb Yackee — director of the La Follette School of Public Affairs

Panelists:

Menzie Chinn — professor of public affairs and economics

Mark Copelovitch — professor of political science, public affairs, and international relations

Tana Johnson ’01 — associate professor of public affairs and political science

Jon Pevehouse — Vilas Distinguished Professor of Political Science: International Relations

Moderator and Speakers

Susan Webb Yackee is the director of the La Follette School of Public Affairs. Her research and teaching interests include the U.S. public policymaking process, public management, regulation, administrative law, and interest group politics. Yackee has published articles in a number of journals.

Menzie Chinn is a professor of public affairs and economics. His research examines the empirical and policy aspects of macroeconomic interactions between countries. Professor Chinn has been a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund, the Congressional Budget Office, the Federal Reserve Board, the European Central Bank and the Banque de France.

Mark Copelovitch is a professor of political science, public affairs, and international relations. He studies international political economy and international organizations, with a focus on the politics of international trade, international finance, the International Monetary Fund, and European integration. He is the author of The International Monetary Fund in the Global Economy: Banks, Bonds, and Bailouts (Cambridge University Press, 2010).

Tana Johnson ’01 is an associate professor of public affairs and political science. Her work is driven by big puzzles in international relations and by important problems in the real world. Johnson’s research uses interviews, analyses of original data, archival research, formal models, and computer-assisted textual analysis. She examines the operations and design of international institutions, particularly those affiliated with the United Nations (UN) system.

Jon Pevehouse is the Vilas Distinguished Professor of Political Science: International Relations. His research interests lie in international relations, international political economy, American foreign policy, international organizations, and political methodology. Professor Pevehouse’s work examines the relationship between domestic and international politics. He is the author, with Joshua Goldstein, of International Relations, the leading textbook on international politics.

This series is presented by the Wisconsin Alumni Association in partnership with the La Follette School of Public Affairs and the Elections Research Center.

The Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is a highly ranked program that offers domestic and international degrees in public management and policy analysis. Its strength derives from its core faculty and broader group of faculty affiliates who are part of the internationally renowned social science departments at UW–Madison. Members of the program’s faculty have international reputations in their academic disciplines and have spent the greater part of their careers working on problems of public policy and governance.

The Elections Research Center fosters cutting-edge academic analysis of national and state elections to further the scholarly understanding of factors that influence voter decision-making and election outcomes. It continues a long tradition of excellence in elections-related study at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

