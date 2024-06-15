× Expand Caroline Tu Farley A wooded path. A wooded path.

media release: Forest Bathing with Becky Baumbach - Sat, June 15, 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Farley Center/Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, WI 53593, 608-845-8724

Forest bathing, also known as "shinrin-yoku" in Japanese, is the practice of immersing oneself in the natural environment of a forest. It involves slowing down, engaging the senses, and simply being present in the forest. The concept emphasizes the therapeutic effects of spending time in nature and has been linked to reduced stress, improved mood, and overall well-being.

Join Becky Baumbach, a certified spiritual guide and outdoor companion, on a forest bathing walk in the Natural Path Sanctuary. Be prepared to walk slowly in the woods, bring a mat or folding stool for spending time in one place, and bring something to write on, if desired. Most important, bring an open heart.

Thank you to Natural Path Sanctuary Board Member Catherine Stephens for her help hosting this event.

More about Becky Baumbach’s work https://www. thirdheartspiritualguidance. com/

