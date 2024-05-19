Forest Hill Cemetery Walking Tour

Forest Hill Cemetery 1 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Join Historic Madison on Sunday, May 19, for a walking tour of Forest Hill Cemetery.

The tour will begin at 1 p.m. and last between 1.5 and two hours.

Meet at the chapel inside the Forest Hill entrance on Speedway Road near West High School.

This walking tour is free and open to HMI members and the public.

Info

Forest Hill Cemetery 1 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Special Interests
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Forest Hill Cemetery Walking Tour - 2024-05-19 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Forest Hill Cemetery Walking Tour - 2024-05-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Forest Hill Cemetery Walking Tour - 2024-05-19 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Forest Hill Cemetery Walking Tour - 2024-05-19 13:00:00 ical