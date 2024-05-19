Forest Hill Cemetery Walking Tour
Forest Hill Cemetery 1 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Join Historic Madison on Sunday, May 19, for a walking tour of Forest Hill Cemetery.
The tour will begin at 1 p.m. and last between 1.5 and two hours.
Meet at the chapel inside the Forest Hill entrance on Speedway Road near West High School.
This walking tour is free and open to HMI members and the public.
