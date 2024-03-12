media release: The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is launching a two-part webinar series on PFAS, the “forever chemical,” to delve into how PFAS gets into our bodies, how to protect ourselves, and what is happening at the state and federal level to mitigate this issue.

What: “The Forever Chemicals, How PFAS get into our Bodies” is free and open to the public

Where: Register for the virtual program here

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12

Who: Dr. Beth Neary, co-president of Wisconsin Environmental Health Network AND Meleesa Johnson, executive director of Wisconsin's Green Fire

Topics: Origins of PFAS, where it's found in Wisconsin, how it enters our bodies and those most at risk, health effects, current requirements that affect WI, personal protection measures, and more

The second program will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 9. It will explore the research needed to understand how PFAS can be remediated and destroyed. Information will be available on LWVWI.org over the following months.