RSVP for Forever Muir

press release: Monday, April 22, 2019, 6:30 - 7:30 pm Presentation; 7:30 - 9:00 pm Reception

Auditorium of the Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters Building, 816 State St, Madison

Who: Free and open to the public, but registration is required as seating is limited

In observance of Earth Day 2019, Groundswell Conservancy, the Wisconsin Historical Society, Madison Audubon, Gathering Waters, Natural Resources Foundation, and Four Lakes Chapter of the Sierra Club present, Forever Muir.

Join us for an unforgettable evening as John Muir's great-great-grandson, Robert Hanna, takes us on a very personal and up-close journey into the life of John Muir. Hear unique stories and see many rare and seldom viewed images from the family's collection, as well as stories which could only be told by Muir's family.

Robert Hanna's presentation in the auditorium will be followed by a reception in the lobby. There will be a cash bar and refreshments.

Seating is limited, so reserve your seat today! Please sign-up by Wednesday, April 17th.