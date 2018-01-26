Forma, Golden Donna, Woodman/Earhart Duo

press release: Hailing from Brooklyn, NY, the veteran synth wranglers of FORMA deliver a lush meltdown of thick, cosmic sound design,, sharp italo-grooves, and hypnotic melodies. Their records for Spectrum Spools, Kranky, and Bunker NYC are all incredible and we're so stoked to hear them live. Yes, there will be a subwoofer.

Like seriously, check this record out. https:// thebunkerny.bandcamp.com/ album/ cool-haptics-ep-the-bunker- new-york-009

Golden Donna (Madison) First Madison gig of 2018, should have some new shit ready for it.