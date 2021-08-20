press release: Bierock is proud to present live music from Madison’s own Forró Fo Sho, performing on Friday August 20.

Start time is 8:00 p.m. It is free to attend.

Forró Fo Sho plays primarily Forró Pe-de-serra, the classic version of a Northeastern Brazilian dance genre.

At the time of publication, Bierock has full indoor and outdoor seating available. Masks are recommended but not required. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.