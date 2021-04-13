ONLINE: Forster Drive Resurfacing

press release: This is a street resurfacing project with sanitary sewer and lateral replacement and storm sewer improvements.

Project Limits: Forster Drive: Troy Drive to Becker Drive

A virtual public information meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m., April 13, 2021. Registration is required.

April 13, 2021 Public Information Meeting Registration

Plans and Specifications and authorizing the Board of Public Works to advertise the project will be presented at the April 21, 2021 Board of Public Works meeting.