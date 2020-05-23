Fort Koshkonong Rendezvous

press release: Take a step back in time with the early pioneers of the 1800s, as people reenact this historical time period. Stroll through the park and view demonstrations and exhibits of how tasks were accomplished. Demonstrations include black powder shooting and competition, pioneer demonstrations, interactive old-time chores, and blacksmithing. Sit back and relax on a covered wagon or sample fry bread, root beer, and kettle corn from our camp chefs.

Visitors will capture the lifestyle, from clothing worn by the pioneers to their housing. See the old "Fort", a replica for local militia units during the Black Hawk War of 1832.

Free parking is available.

May 23 @ 9:00am-5:00pm; May 24 @ 9:00am-4:00pm