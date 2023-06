We're having our 1 year anniversary party this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Thursday: 608 Day - Tapping beers from breweries all over Madison and The Roost Food Truck will be outside from 5p - 8p

Friday: 1 Year Anniversary "Draft Punk" Silent Disco 7p - 10p

Saturday: 1 Year Anniversary "Nu-Disco" Silent Disco 7p - 10p

Forward Craft & Coffee

2166 Atwood Ave.