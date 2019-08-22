Forward Festival
press release: It's a milestone year for Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival with the 10th Annual Forward Fest. Join this celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship and host an event as part of Forward Fest 2019 from August 22-29.
Anyone can host an event (workshop, speaker, panel, competition, networking session, etc.). All we ask is that your event is open and inclusive, and related to entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity.
Info
