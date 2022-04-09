Forward Garden Tour

× Expand Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens Forward Garden, located at Pope Farm Conservancy.

media release: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00PM, Forward Garden, 7492 W. Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI 53562

Join us for a tour of Forward Garden with Matt Lechmaier, farm manager. Forward Garden is Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens’ newest 12-acre garden plot, located at the Pope Farm Homestead on Old Sauk Road. During the tour, Matt will provide a brief overview of Forward Garden's first two growing seasons, including crops grown, outlets served, challenges encountered, and community partnerships formed. He will also share plans for the upcoming growing season, including volunteer opportunities, production plans, and new outlets they are planning to serve. You'll likely be inspired by the thoughtful and heartfelt way Matt plans and works for the sake of ALL who come to the local food pantries.

Registration is required! Space is limited to 30 attendees, so we ask that all attendees register in advance. Be sure to sign up on our website to reserve your spot. We may offer a second group tour on April 10th to accommodate additional attendees, if needed.